Matthew Fletcher, 41, of Church Lane North, Darley Abbey: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Sean Gleeson, 36, of Alfred Street, Pinxton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Charlotte Hobson, 33, of Archer Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine and £110 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Karen Lancashire, 64, of Leamington Drive, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour - namely 71 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

David Lane, 37, of Rovings Drive, Spondon: Guilty of driving uninsured: Handed six-month driving ban, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Mark Lawlor, 37, of Sunderland Close, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour – and failing to comply with road markings. Handed six-month driving ban, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Lee Rankin, 58, of Wellwood Road, Newhall: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Martyn Burrows, 24, of Morley Street, Derby: Guilty of driving with a worn tyre. Handed £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Marcel Smith, 42, of Phoenix Rise, Pleasley: Guilty of assaulting a police constable. Case adjourned.

Martin Rusnak, 39, of St Davids Close, Derby: Guilty of entering a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal. Proved in absence, warrant issued for arrest.

Saleha Fardoos, 36, of Athol Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Graham Poole, 43, of Williamson Avenue, Buxton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Daniel Goodall, 39, of Meadow Court, Kilburn: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Roman Gabor, 50, of Brighton Road, Derby: Guilty of drivingat a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Aaron Moorcroft, 31, of Sladelands, Chellaston: Guilty of driving with no MOT. Handed three penalty points, £113 fine, £45 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kevin Williams, 49, of Bridge Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Simon Duffy, 55, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £512 fine, £51 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

S Rose Mandizha, 29, of Scott Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping waste. Proved in absence.

Catalin-Ioan Raceanu, 34, of Friar Gate, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 62 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £150 fine, and £34 victim surcharge.

Damian Smoczynski, 29, of Alport Road, Mickleover: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Chloe Farrelly, 34, of Grasmere Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Joseph Falconer, 25, of Walpole Street, Chaddesden: Guilty of stealing cleaning products to the value of £104.94 belonging to B&M, threatening behaviour and assault. Jailed for 17 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Tracy Meakin, 45, of Glebe Crescent, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Stefan Rutherford, 47, of Sitwell Street, Spondon: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour - namely 77 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £50 court costs.

Ashley Spratt, 26, of Shawcroft Avenue, Riddings: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 43 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £333 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Jamie Walker, 19, of Longcroft Court, Grangewood: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Handed 12-month driving ban, £760 fine, £304 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Martin Ingham, 33, of Sherwood Road, Matlock: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Operational period of order extended by six months.

Matthew Allcroft, 34, of Eccles Lane, Bradwell: Guilty of driving with no MOT. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.