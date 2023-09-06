Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Heanor, Ilkeston and Derby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tyron Barends, 24, of Newlands Park, Riddings: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 109 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £369 fine, £148 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Yanek Petkov, 29, of Selwyn Street, Bolsover: Guilty of driving with a badly worn tyre. Handed three penalty points, £71 fine and £21 victim surcharge.
Andrew Savage, 36, of Hardie Street, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £192 fine, £77 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Jonathan Spencer, 30, of Old School Meadows, Marston Montgomery, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 96 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Sue Williams, 64 of Alfreton Road, Little Eaton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £133 fine, £53 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Gary Middleton, 33, of Old House Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £266 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Christopher Leake, 31, of Church Street, Eckington: Guilty of driving uninsured with an unsecured load on an improperly secured trailer. Case adjourned.
Stefan Duna, 27, of Havelock Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed £60 costs.
Mateusz Kaminski, 31, of Bass Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.
Philip Astle, 46, of Rimsdale Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Joseph Brammer, 30, of Becksitch Lane, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £468 fine, £187 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jessica Hodgkinson, 28, of Chatsworth Road, Rowsley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Christopher Wass, 55, of Sandringham Drive, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 78 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £380 fine, £152 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Kyalemaninwa Mazambi, 45, of Arkle Green, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £67 fine, £26 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Charles Robinson, 22, Main Road, Unstone: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Charlotte Taylor, 30, of Cowsley Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £66 fine, £26 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jack Waddle, 22, of Market Place, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £71 fine and £29 victim surcharge.
Scott Ashford, 48, of Skeavingtons Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed 28-day driving ban, £40 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Kathryn Ward, 39, of Ellesmere Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £184 fine, £74 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jassi Bassi, 29, of Church Street, Normanton: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for two weeks.
Scott Blaney, 41, of London Road, Derby: Guilty of assaulting an emergency worker by beating. Handed £700 fine, £70 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.
Elvis Deakin, 21, of Swadlincote Road, Woodville: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order: Case adjourned.
Lisa Chung, 44, of Lyttelton Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order: Jailed for 12 Weeks suspended 12 months.
Stephen Foy, 41, of Cobden Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection notice. Jailed for 10 days.
Leighton Noake, 20, of Chadwick Avenue, Allenton: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine and £60 costs.