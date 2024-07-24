Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston and Derby
Lee Wallhead, 52, of Storforth Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £2,076 fine, £415 victim surcharge and £620 costs.
Gary Thompson, 64, of Field View, School Board Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Steven Nash, 36, of Tapton View Road, Newbold: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 20 days.
Richard Hook, 61, of Wharf Lane, Tibshelf, Alfreton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed five penalty points, £660 fine, £226 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Philien Riches-Duchemin, 33, of Lower Whitworth Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £540 fine, £216 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Viking Automotive, Longfield Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £310 costs.
Shardei Begaj, 22, of Flamstead Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign – namely a no entry sign. Handed three penalty points, £76 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Ismaila Jatta, 46, of Parliament Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Aaron Daley, 31, of Osmaston Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Ibrahim Jomaa, 34, of Kiwi Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £649 fine, £260 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Taimur Sediq, 27, of Chatsworth Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign – namely a green arrow traffic light. Handed three penalty points and £110 court costs.
Gulwinder Soni, 48, of Burton Road, Findern, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely being 65 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £738 fine, £295 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Shaun Robinson, 44, of Porchester Drive, Boulton Moor, Derby: Guilty of stealing money and stock to the value of £3,500 belonging to Dave Bentley Leisure Ltd. Ordered to pay £2,000 compensation.
Winstone Grey, 62, of Madeley street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed £100 costs.
Alissia Cliff, 43, of Roosevelt Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 38 weeks suspended for 12 months with nine-day rehabilitation activity requirement.