Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Matlock and Ilkeston - in court

Joshua Power, 30, of Smedley Street, Matlock: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £95 court costs and a six-month driving ban.

John Sawyer, 50, of College Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 51 miles per hour. Handed £115 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £95 court costs and a six-month driving ban.

George Riley, 26, of Bakewell Road, Rowsley, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £95 court costs and a six-month driving ban.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Ben Moffatt, 21, of George Street, Brimington: Guilty of two counts of assault, two counts of assault by beating, threatening behaviour towards door staff and commission of a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge. Jailed for 23 weeks suspended for 12 months with 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, 19-day thinking skills programme and 25 rehabilitation activity days. Made to pay £300 court costs, £128 victim surcharge and £1,600 compensation to victims.

David Brooks, 44, of Maple Drive, Pinxton, Alfreton: Guilty of drink driving – namely 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed £1,500 fine, £600 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and a 20-month driving ban.

George Vann, 72, of George Percival Place, Clay Cross: Guilty of sexually touching a woman aged 16 or over without consent. Handed £300 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £300 court costs and £200 compensation.

Luke Burrows, 27, of Heanor Road, Codnor: Guilty of breaching a restraining order. Jailed for 12 weeks, made to pay £128 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Uslans Kirilovs, 34 of Old School Close, Doe Lea: Guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath. Handed 120 hours unpaid work, £95 victim surcharge, £160 court costs and a three-year driving ban.

Dean Vine, 49, of Lime Avenue, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.

Mariusz Ozga, 33, of Station Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 49 miles per hour. Handed £66 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Christopher Goodman, 23, of Hilltop Road, Old Whittington: Guilty of driving a vehicle that posed a danger of injury to any person. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and three penalty points.

Erikas Kinas, 37, of Nelson Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed £580 fine, £58 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Kathrean Neilson, 45, of Thurgaton Way, Newton: Guilty of failing to give information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence and failing to notify of a change of address in respect of driving licence. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Chloe Rawson, 26, of John Street, Brimington: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to carer's allowance. Handed 80 hours unpaid work, £90 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Jason Meakin, 43, of Burton Building, Stamford Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Jemma Browning, 26, of Boweswell Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 44 miles per hour. Handed £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Philip Rose, 68, of Highfield Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with importation requirements of electrical equipment, toys and cosmetics and failing to monitor the safety of 80 consumer products placed on the market. Adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Shannon Kerry, 25, of Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Mathew Bee, 47, of Hawthorne Close, Alfreton: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Handed £333 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Sean McHugh, 18, of John Street, Eckington: Guilty of failing to stop for a constable. Fined £80, handed £32 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.