Anthony Sheppard, 21, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of the individual who appeared in the photograph or film, with the intention of causing that individual distress, and commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Martin Ambler, 58, of Vincent Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of two counts of renting out an unsafe property, failing to remove hazards and keep it free from waste. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

Grant Fisher, 30, of Field View, Chesterfield: Guilty of stealing a TV, a Hoover and a soundbar. Handed one-year community order with 40 hours unpaid work, made to pay £250 compensation, £90 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Richard Watts, 54, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 54 miles per hour. Banned from driving for six months, fined £120, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.

Ryan Earnshaw, 37, of Carrwood Road, Renishaw: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £165, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Gheorge Haim, 40, of Victoria Street, Brimington: Guilty of a driving while unlicensed. Fined £53, made to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Tony Wishart, 51, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover: Guilty of possession of a bladed article and a hammer in a public place, threatening behaviour and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. Case adjourned.

Helen Bond, 41, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of assaulting a police officer and harassment. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 15 rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £150 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

Dennis Dyson, 61, of Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland: Guilty of failing to comply with solid white line road markings. Fined £307, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.

Cuan Jacques, 44, of Limekiln Fields, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 39 miles per hour. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Keith Elwis, 53, of Leyland Drive, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour on a road which was subject of a local traffic order. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Melissa Taylor, 30, of High Street, Killamarsh: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £461, made to pay £46 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Martin Wilson, 31, of Birdholme Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour - namely 69 miles per hour – on a section of the M1 where temporary restrictions apply. Fined £66, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Daisy O'Donnell, 26, of Bentinck Road, Shuttlewood: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £184, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jagdeep Singh, 43, of Tennyson Way, Grassmoor: Guilty of taking a vehicle without its owner’s consent, driving while banned and uninsured. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, made to pay £300 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

Georgina Kesson, 64, of New Bolsover, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £40, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Andrew Probert, 38, of Selhurst Road, Newbold: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Neil Spencer, 41, of Yokecliffe Drive, Wirksworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 46 miles per hour – and with no MOT certificate. Fined £234, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Samuel Unwin, 30, of Springfield Road, Barlow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £130, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Steven Wilkinson, 40, of Loscoe Grange, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 50 miles per hour. Fined £307, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.