Derbyshire murder-case detectives make five more arrests after fatal stabbing

Derbyshire police have made further arrests have been made in relation to the murder of Dale Martin.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men, one aged 24 and another aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Dale Martin

A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Dale Martin, known to his family and friends as DJ, was fatally stabbed.

They all remain in police custody.

This follows a number of other arrests made earlier this week.

Two 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old woman was arrested for assisting an offender.

Two men, aged 24 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three other men that were arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

A woman and three men arrested for affray remain on bail.

Dale, known to his family and friends as DJ, was fatally stabbed on Stenson Road on Sunday 15 June.

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson who is leading the investigation said: “We have made a significant number of arrests as our investigation has progressed.

“Our enquiries are still very much ongoing, and we are still appealing for members of the public to contact us with any information relevant to our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of particular interest is anyone that may have seen a Renault Megane in the area of Stenson Road around the time of the incident and we would like them to contact us.

“In addition, we would like to hear from anyone who saw e-bikes or mopeds being ridden around the Stenson Road and Sinfin area – particularly those with a rider and pillion passengers – around the time of the incident to reach out to us.

“No matter how insignificant you feel the information may be, it could be key to our investigation. Specially trained officers are supporting Dale’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Police are also investigating a linked incident that took place outside The Oaklands pub on Oaklands Avenue in Littleover earlier in the evening on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around 6pm officers were called to reports of men carrying knives. No one was injured at this location.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area of Oaklands Avenue.

A dedicated web portal has been set up for anyone who wants to share information with detectives online, and can be found at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25A71-PO1

You can also contact police using one of the below methods quoting reference number 25*347862:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.