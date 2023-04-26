Derbyshire mum arrested outside school after she turned up “that drunk that staff had to intervene”
A “drunk” Derbyshire mother was arrested outside a school – failing to provide a breath test after arriving to collect her child.
On Tuesday, April 25, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were called to an incident in Etwall.
A DRPU spokesperson said that a sign outside a school, “persuading you to slow down and take care”, was “not understood” by one female driver.
They said that she “turned up that drunk in her vehicle outside school to pick up her child that staff had to intervene.
“Luckily we were on hand to educate her in a slightly more formal manner.
“Arrested at roadside for failing to provide a breath test and conveyed to custody where she fails to provide again.”
The DRPU spokesperson added that the individual will be “charged when sober and ban on the way.”