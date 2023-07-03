News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in July 2023 - Chesterfield, Alfreton, High Peak, Bolsover, Barlborough, Ashbourne and Derby

Here are the latest locations for mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire in July 2023.
By Ben McVay
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:11 BST

This month the vans will be located in Chesterfield, Alfreton, High Peak, Bolsover, Barlborough, Ashbourne and Derby.

However, police warn the cameras may be posted in other parts of the county also.

The locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

Undefined: readMore
Chesterfield, Alfreton, High Peak, Bolsover, Barlborough, Ashbourne and Derby

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in July 2023

Chesterfield, Alfreton, High Peak, Bolsover, Barlborough, Ashbourne and Derby Photo: Google/Adobe Images

Photo Sales
Derby Road

2. Long Eaton

Derby Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Belper Road

3. Ashbourne

Belper Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Station Road

4. Bolsover

Station Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5