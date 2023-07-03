Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in July 2023 - Chesterfield, Alfreton, High Peak, Bolsover, Barlborough, Ashbourne and Derby
Here are the latest locations for mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire in July 2023.
This month the vans will be located in Chesterfield, Alfreton, High Peak, Bolsover, Barlborough, Ashbourne and Derby.
However, police warn the cameras may be posted in other parts of the county also.
The locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.
