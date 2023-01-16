Derbyshire men arrested as hundreds of cannabis plants seized by police

Nottinghamshire Police officers carried out warrants on Thursday, January 12 and Friday, January 13 at 12 addresses in Mansfield Sutton-in-Ashfield, Skegby, South Normanton and Ilkeston. Drugs worth more than £500,000 were found at two properties in Mansfield on Thursday.

The seized drugs and associated equipment have been taken away and will be destroyed. Extensive remedial work will also be required to fix dangerously bypassed electrics.

Three men, aged 57, 26 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and later released on bail. The action follows a series of similar coordinated raids carried out in Ashfield in November.

