Derbyshire men arrested as hundreds of cannabis plants seized by police

Three men have been arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants were seized by police during a series of coordinated drug raids.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 1:33pm

Nottinghamshire Police officers carried out warrants on Thursday, January 12 and Friday, January 13 at 12 addresses in Mansfield Sutton-in-Ashfield, Skegby, South Normanton and Ilkeston. Drugs worth more than £500,000 were found at two properties in Mansfield on Thursday.

The seized drugs and associated equipment have been taken away and will be destroyed. Extensive remedial work will also be required to fix dangerously bypassed electrics.

Three men, aged 57, 26 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and later released on bail. The action follows a series of similar coordinated raids carried out in Ashfield in November.

Drugs worth more than £500,000 were found at two properties in Beech Avenue, Mansfield on Thursday.
Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis cultivation is a very serious offence and is often linked to violent organised crime groups from home and abroad.It is also very often linked to other very serious offences such as human trafficking and modern slavery.”