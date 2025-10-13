Police have worked closely with local schools, businesses and the council in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour in Long Eaton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last four months, officers from Long Eaton Police SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) have teamed up with local partners to tackle issues with youths causing antisocial behaviour in the area.

Police have worked closely with Erewash Borough Council and Youth Engagement Teams, as well as local schools and McDonalds at Waverley Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four month campaign has already brought results with reports of anti-social behaviour in Long Eaton falling significantly.

Police have worked closely with Erewash Borough Council and Youth Engagement Teams, as well as local schools and McDonalds at Waverley Street to tackle anti-social behaviour in Long Eaton.

A spokesperson for Long Eaton Police SNT said: “Nuisance antisocial behaviour is when a person causes trouble, annoyance or suffering to a community.

"This could involve inconsiderate behaviour in a public place and the impact of this has led to staff members from local businesses quitting their jobs due to the repeated issues and stress or members of the public being verbally abused and made to leave as a result of the nuisance.

“We have used a problem management approach to establish the key issues that were affecting the community and local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our approach was to use a joint agency partnership by working alongside schools in the area, Erewash Borough Council and Youth Engagement Teams to work out the root cause of the problems in order to prevent criminal offences and ASB from continuing. We have used ASB legislation, school engagements and family interventions.

“Since the beginning of this approach, calls to service for youths causing ASB in the local community have massively reduced in Long Eaton.

“Antisocial behaviour takes many forms, from aggressive, noisy, or abusive behaviour to neighbourhood disturbances. If you’ve witnessed antisocial behaviour in your community, please report it to us either via 101 or 999 in an emergency.”