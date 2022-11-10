Derbyshire man who went on run after gun and drug offences jailed for decade

Officers performed a drugs warrant at Azad Shafiq’s then address in Haven Baulk Lane, Littleover on 11 February 2020.

During the search a significant amount of heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, and cannabis were recovered as well as a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

The 30-year-old wasn’t present at the address but was located elsewhere that evening and ran away from officers.

Azad Shafiq, 30, admitted the charges and was sentenced to 10 years 2 months imprisonment at Derby Crown Court on 1 November this year.

Momna Chaudry, Shafiq’s wife, who was at home during the warrant was arrested.

Shafiq, of St Thomas Road, Pear Tree remained at large for over year and was eventually located in Bradford by West Yorkshire Police on 29 April 2021.

His arrest followed repeated public appeals for information on his whereabouts, including a £1000 Crimestoppers award, and a feature on the Crimewatch Roadshow Wanted Faces feature.

He was charged with possessing a shortened shotgun and ammunition for a firearm, possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis, and remanded to appear at court on 1 May.

A second man, Nasir Habib, 32, of no fixed address, who was found to be linked to the recovered firearm denied a charge of possessing a shortened shotgun without a certificate.

Chaudry, 26, of Storths Road, Birkby, Huddersfield also denied a charge of permitting the use of a premises for supplying class A drugs.

A jury found them guilty during a trial in February 2022.

Chaudry was sentenced to a community order of 180 hours unpaid work.

Habib was handed a three-year jail term.

Detective Inspector Scott McDermott, said:

“Shafiq is dangerous individual who arrogantly thought he could continue to evade the police; this sentencing sends a strong message that you can run and hide but it is only a matter of time before we catch up with you.

