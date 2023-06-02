Edward Casey, 38, was caught on camera shouting at his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Patch, on two occasions following the attacks in June last year.

In an upsetting video sent to the RSPCA, Casey was shown screaming at the dog before kicking him under the chin and immediately punching him with his right hand so hard that the defendant was left wincing in pain. The RSPCA was later told that Casey was hospitalised for tissue damage treatment claiming food cans had fallen on his hand.

Another video showed Patch waiting at a partially opened door and, as Casey told the dog to go to his bed, he was seen to “very forcefully” kick him twice as the poor animal fled the room. A court heard Casey was already in breach on a previous order not to keep animals when he attacked Patch.

Patch has since been re-homed

A vet who examined Patch said he was “quiet and nervous” and reluctant to allow a hand to go over his head. She described how, viewing the footage, when Patch was punched he appeared to “know that he can not get away and stays in position”.

She added: “He appears to, in my opinion, expect the act of punishment and waits for it, knowing that whatever he does the outcome will be the same.

“In my professional opinion the person in the video footage is causing unnecessary distress and suffering to the dog by causing him to be fearful and anxious in the first instance

Patch's owner was jailed for 26 weeks for the attack

“I would not expect a normal owner to treat any dog in this manner. It is a fundamental part of dog husbandry that an owner or person responsible for a dog should not hit or beat them or physically punish them in this way.”

Casey, 38, of Eberneza Street, Ilkeston, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. He was jailed for 26 weeks.