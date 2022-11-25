Julian Donoher, and an accomplice Mark Ososki, broke into the property in Elnor Street, Langley Mill, on 22 September 2021 and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after they tore the boiler off the wall and ripped up floorboards. The pair were disturbed by the owner of the property, who found copper piping piled up inside and extensive damage throughout.Donoher, 47, of Ormonde Street, Heanor was arrested for the offence and while on bail he threatened a shopkeeper at a store in Ilkeston.

He entered the shop on 6 March 2022 and became aggressive and threatening following a dispute over a refund for a faulty Xbox controller. He was later charged with common assault.

Just a few days later on 11 March, Donoher returned to the same shop again and was arrested for breaching his bail conditions which stated not to enter the shop.

Donoher appeared at Derby Crown Court on 4 November and was sentenced to serve two years and four months in prison.

Ososki, 41 of Elnor Street, Langley Mill pleaded guilty to burglary and was handed a two-year community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days, a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 12-month mental health treatment requirement.

Ososki, 41 of Elnor Street, Langley Mill pleaded guilty to burglary and was handed a two-year community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days, a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 12-month mental health treatment requirement.

