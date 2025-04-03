Derbyshire man who set up hidden camera to spy on victim is jailed for voyeurism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after he admitted concealing a camera in a clock and charging station to spy on a person and record footage of them without their knowledge.

Jonathan Clark, 59, was arrested in 2022 after Derbyshire police received a report that a hidden camera had been set up in a private space used by the victim.

Clark’s devices were searched and images and footage of the victim that he had recorded via the hidden camera were found, as well as a recording of him setting the device up. A number of indecent images of children were also found during the search.

Clark, of Weavers Way, South Normanton, pleaded guilty to voyeurism, installing equipment with the intent to commit voyeurism, and taking and making indecent images of children.

He was handed a two-year prison term during a hearing at Derby Crown Court on 20 March. The 59-year-old was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Ruth Robinson, officer in the case, said: “Jonathan Clarke is a manipulative offender whose deception hid his sinister motives, which centred around his own gratification.

“A prison sentence will not undo the invasion of privacy that the victim was subjected to, but hopefully it will offer some closure.

“We know that voyeurism can be a gateway offence that leads to further serious sexual offences, which is why we take any reports of it extremely seriously and would encourage anyone affected to report it to us.”

There is a Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool on the Derbyshire Police website. Here you can report something that's happened to you, or to someone else. You can report anonymously, without giving your details.

The Derbyshire Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) provides free, confidential healthcare, and compassionate support for adults who have experienced any form of sexual assault.Their helpline is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year and can be contacted on 0300 223 0099.

The SARC takes self-referrals, as well as referrals from professionals, and can make sure you get the help, support and guidance you need. Find out more at: https://millfieldhousesarc.co.uk/

If you have been affected by a similar crime, whether recent or non-recent, and would like some support you can contact SV2 – a Derbyshire based organisation who support victims of sexual violence.

You can contact them online https://www.sv2.org.uk/ or via their advice line 01773 746 115 (open 8am – 5pm) regardless of whether you wish to report an incident to police.