Derbyshire man who ‘likes leaving Tesco without paying for groceries’ arrested after series of thefts

A man has been arrested after he was reported stealing from a Tesco shop in Belper.

Over the last couple of days officers have received reports of a man who ‘likes to walk into Tesco Express in Belper and leave without paying for his groceries’.

Unfortunately for him Belper, Kilburn, Heage and Duffield Police SNT were on the case.