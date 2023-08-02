Derbyshire man who held woman captive, threatened her with knife and repeatedly assaulted her is jailed

Owen Bush met the woman in a pub and after a few drinks, they returned to the victim’s flat together. Over the course of the next few days, Bush prevented the woman from leaving her flat, taking her keys and her mobile phone.

He also held a knife to her throat, threatened to cut her cat, and pulled her hair out. On one occasion, he grabbed her by her top and hair, shoved her to the floor and stamped on her face as well as kicking her and swinging punches at her until she couldn’t move. He forced her to take a bath with him and wash his hair and kept a knife at the side of the bed after making her sleep next to him. When a neighbour called police to report concerns about the noises from the property, Bush forced the woman to hide and stay silent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While she was being held in the flat, the woman had to ask Bush for permission to use the toilet, was banned from speaking to anyone and ordered not to even talk to her cat. The ordeal only came to an end five days later on July 24, 2022, when Bush left the address saying he needed to ‘sort some things out’.

As well as being jailed for 11 years and two months, Owen Bush, 27, was handed an extended four-year licence period due to the danger he posed and a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the victim.

After being arrested, Bush was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital for an assessment where he tried to flee from officers but was detained a minute later. The 27-year-old of Bass Street, was charged with false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threatening a person with an offensive weapon and escaping from lawful custody. He denied the offences but pleaded guilty on the day of trial at Derby Crown Court on Friday, July 14.

As well as being jailed for 11 years and two months, Bush was handed an extended four-year licence period due to the danger he posed and a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the victim.

Detective Staff Investigator Katie Angius, who led the investigation, said: “This was a truly terrifying incident where the victim was held hostage in her own home – the place she should have felt safest. The injuries he inflicted on her were appalling so I’m pleased to now see that he is behind bars for a considerable length of time for his crimes. I hope this allows the victim to start rebuilding her life, safe in the knowledge that Bush has been taken off the streets for the foreseeable future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident Derbyshire Police shared some key signs of abuse to look out for. These include a person making unreasonable demands or doing things the victim doesn’t want to do, often followed up by threats, pressure, or even physical restraint if they don’t agree. Other signs include name calling, bullying, belittling someone in front of their friends or making them feel worthless.

Abuse can also include controlling what the victim does with their time, isolating them from friends or family, stalking their movements, and making unwanted contact. Sometimes perpetrators are monitoring their victim’s spending, giving them an ‘allowance’ to live off, and taking their money.

Officers also warned of people controlling someone else’s phone or other devices, changing passwords and destroying or damaging belongings or home.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “People suffering abuse don’t always consider themselves as a victim, and it may not be immediately obvious what they are going through. It might be they need some help to take that first step or recognise that their loved one’s behaviour is not normal or acceptable. There is help and support available if you are experiencing issues like these or if you have concerns about someone you know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone can contact the force if they need support or advice from Derbyshire police through the following channels:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101