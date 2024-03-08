Derbyshire man who had knife in public place among four charged with drug offences
Nathaniel Brown, 35, of Rainbow Place, Sheffield, has been charged with conspire to supply Class A drugs and acquire, use or possess criminal property.
Joshua Newbould, 24, of Lime Road, Eckington, has been charged with conspire to supply Class A drugs, acquire, use or possess criminal property, being a disqualified person obtaining a driving licence, driving whilst disqualified and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.
Both men appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, February 23, when they were remanded in custody.
Two women have also been charged in connection with the investigation. Daisy Bramhall, 30, of Rainbow Place, Sheffield, has been charged with conspire to supply Class A drugs and acquire, use, or possess criminal property.
Kacie Baker, 18, of East View Avenue, Eckington, has been charged with conspire to supply Class A drugs and acquire, use or possess criminal property.
Both have been released on bail and are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 28.