Derbyshire man who fractured eye socket of rival and assaulted two other men in street fight jailed

Tyrone Knighton, of no fixed address, was arrested along with two other men following the incident corner of Cotmanhay Road and Stringer Close around 9pm on Monday, November 27.

Officers were called to the scene by residents who were alarmed by a group of people who were fighting in the street.

The 27-year-old punched a man in the head outside a shop on Charlotte Street, before walking to the corner of Cotmanhay Road and Stringer Close, where he attacked another man, and then hit a third man in the face with a metal object. One of the men fell to the floor as a result of the attack, and was treated in hospital for a fractured eye socket and skull.

Knighton was subsequently charged with assault with intent to rob and causing grievous bodily harm. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, January 31.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Parkin of Organised Crime Team at Derbyshire Constabulary said: “This incident clearly caused considerable concern and worry for local residents who were alarmed by the level of violence taking place.

“There was no consideration for the people nearby, and Knighton caused considerable harm to those he assaulted that evening. This sentence is a positive conclusion to our investigation, and now Knighton will face the consequences of his actions.

“Attacks like this are never acceptable and it is never right that the actions of a few can cause fear and negatively affect our communities.