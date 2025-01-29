Derbyshire man takes child on electric moped ride without helmet or seat

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have seized the vehicle and reported the driver following the incident.

Derbyshire police received numerous reports from members of the public who were concerned for welfare of a child who was seen traveling on an electric moped with an adult – without a seat or a helmet.

Officers from Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT soon located and stopped the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver was only able to present a provisional licence to the officers, meaning he was not entitled to carry a passenger. The bike was only fitted with one seat and the child had no safety equipment.

The electric moped was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver has been reported.The electric moped was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver has been reported.
The electric moped was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver has been reported.

The electric moped was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver has been reported for his offences. Police confirmed that relevant safeguarding referrals for the child have been completed.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice