Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized the vehicle and reported the driver following the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police received numerous reports from members of the public who were concerned for welfare of a child who was seen traveling on an electric moped with an adult – without a seat or a helmet.

Officers from Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT soon located and stopped the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver was only able to present a provisional licence to the officers, meaning he was not entitled to carry a passenger. The bike was only fitted with one seat and the child had no safety equipment.

The electric moped was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver has been reported.

The electric moped was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver has been reported for his offences. Police confirmed that relevant safeguarding referrals for the child have been completed.