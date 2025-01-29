Derbyshire man takes child on electric moped ride without helmet or seat
Derbyshire police received numerous reports from members of the public who were concerned for welfare of a child who was seen traveling on an electric moped with an adult – without a seat or a helmet.
Officers from Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT soon located and stopped the vehicle.
The driver was only able to present a provisional licence to the officers, meaning he was not entitled to carry a passenger. The bike was only fitted with one seat and the child had no safety equipment.
The electric moped was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver has been reported for his offences. Police confirmed that relevant safeguarding referrals for the child have been completed.