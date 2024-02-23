Derbyshire man taken to hospital after serious assault near popular pub near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The assault took place on Saturday, February 3 at around 10.30pm near the Three Horseshoes Pub, just off the corner of High Steet and Foljambe Road in Brimington.

The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment but has since been discharged. Two men aged 36 and 32 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail.

The people pictured were in the area at the time of the incident and police are keen to speak to them.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or with any information which could help with our enquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force on the details below with reference 24000070135:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101