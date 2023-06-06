Jason Belshaw, 41, was said to have been brandishing the large object – described as a cylindrical object attached to a piece of rope – after police told him he would be detained.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court that the weapon was never found as Belshaw threw it away while attempting to flee police.

She described how on May 1 this year officers were called to the defendant’s ex-partner’s home. She said: “Officers saw a broken mirror in one of the bedrooms and told the defendant he would be arrested. "He stated he had caused the damage because he was p*****-off.”

After swinging the weapon – which was 10” long with a spherical ball attached to it” – there was a short foot pursuit after which Belshaw was sprayed with CS gas and detained.

However, his solicitor Georgia Collins said the defendant claimed the weapon used was in fact a “key ring” which he had in his pocket.

She said Belshaw caused the damage out of frustration that his former partner had been using Ketamine. Ms Collins said her client had been an alcoholic for most of his life and he was a carer for his mother.

