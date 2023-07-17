News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Derbyshire man set to face prosecution after poaching crayfish with illegal traps

Traps have been seized and an evidence package has been handed to the Environment Agency ahead of prosecution.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team responded to an incident reported by a river bailiff on the Derwent at Beeley, Matlock and caught a man poaching Crayfish with illegal traps on Thursday, July 13.

The traps were seized and an evidence package has been handed to the Environment Agency, ahead of the prosecution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Not only is this illegal but it hinders the ongoing efforts to control alien species of Crayfish in our rivers. The traps also pose a significant risk to wildlife.”