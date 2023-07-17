Derbyshire man set to face prosecution after poaching crayfish with illegal traps
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST
Derbyshire Rural Crime Team responded to an incident reported by a river bailiff on the Derwent at Beeley, Matlock and caught a man poaching Crayfish with illegal traps on Thursday, July 13.
The traps were seized and an evidence package has been handed to the Environment Agency, ahead of the prosecution.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Not only is this illegal but it hinders the ongoing efforts to control alien species of Crayfish in our rivers. The traps also pose a significant risk to wildlife.”