Derbyshire man remanded in custody and charged with intentional strangulation
A man from a Derbyshire village has been remanded in custody after being charged with a host of offences.
By Oliver McManus
Published 1st Aug 2023, 20:20 BST- 1 min read
Oliver Cooke, 30, has been charged with 13 offences including controlling or coercive behaviour and intentional strangulation.
Cooke, of Lock Lane in Sandiacre, was arrested on July 22 and subsequently charged with criminal damage, possession of a knife, intimidating a witness/juror, assault by beating, engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation and theft.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 July and was remanded into custody.