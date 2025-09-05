Derbyshire man punched mother-in-law in face and threatened to kill her in dispute over benefit money

A Derbyshire man punched his mother-in-law in the face and threatened to kill her in a dispute over benefit money, a court has heard.

Daran Walsh forced his way into her house, on Dowson Street, Nottingham, with another man and demanded £1,000 on the morning of January 17, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

When she told him the money was spent but she had arranged to repay it in installments, he pinned her to the wall and punched her, before punching her television.

Walsh threatened to kill her and the other man spat in her face and told her, “I will come back and set the house on fire.”

The pair left their victim “absolutely terrified,” “shaking” and “extremely distressed.”

"She believed the threats and said (Walsh) was a loose cannon who had done lots of really bad things,” said Ms Snodin.

He later denied all offences, claimed the woman had knowingly spent the money, and described himself as "more disappointed than angry".

The court heard Walsh’s victim, who received the benefit money by mistake, was so worried about the arson threat she left buckets of water under her letterbox and had nightmares of him climbing through the window and starting a fire.

Walsh, aged 31, was last in court this year for driving matters and has previous convictions for drugs offences in 2019 and 2022.

Sabrina Kosur, mitigating, said he had no intention of causing a confrontation but unfortunately lost his temper.

“He does regret his actions,” she said. “His decision-making is affected by ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). He has been diagnosed since childhood.”

Arguing his culpability was lower because of his neurological disorders, she added: “He has had a difficult background. He was kicked out of school aged 12.”

She said a custodial sentence would impact his family as they rely upon the extra money he makes from ground work and the motor trade.

Walsh, of Central Drive, Shirebrook, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation programme. He was ordered to pay £85 costs, with a £154 surcharge and £150 compensation. A two-year restraining order was imposed.