Derbyshire man jailed for killing his brother with single punch

A Derbyshire man has been jailed for killing his own brother with a single punch, after a row broke out at a motocross event.

Ben Starr, 35, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his sibling Lee Starr, 38, after an argument broke out between the pair at the Foxhill motocross.

The defendant, from Ripley, was sentenced to two years in prison at Swindon Crown Court after a punch took his brother's life.

On August 22, 2024, they began to physically fight before being forced apart by onlookers at the event in Callas Hill, Upper Wanborough in Wiltshire. A further punch was thrown from Ben to Lee.

Lee, a father-of-three from Coleby, Lincolnshire, was seen to start walking away but collapsed on the floor. The court heard this was the fatal punch that caused significant injuries and took Lee's life.

The incident was witnessed by several people at the event including the two men's children.

In a statement read to the court, Lee's wife said: "(Lee) was cruelly and senselessly taken from me and our children. I never imagined I would be forced to put into words the unbearable grief that now defines our lives.

"We had a future full of hope, love and dreams together. But that future was stolen from us in horrific moment, and now every single day is a fight just to keep going without him.

"Lee was only 38, so young with a lifetime of milestones ahead - birthdays, school days, weddings, walking both our daughters down the aisle, family celebrations, teaching the children to drive and watching the grandchildren grow up.

"All of those moments, the memories we longed to create as a family were ripped away from us in an instant. The future we dreamed of was erased."

DCI Phil Walker, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team in Wiltshire said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Lee, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.

"A life has been cut short following what should have been an enjoyable weekend at a family event. A single punch has ruined the lives of a family.

"This was a sensitive case which not only saw family members witness the death of a loved one but also required them to give evidence. I would like to thank everyone involved in the investigation.

“This is another example of a tragic case where one punch has taken someone's life.”

"We would urge people to protect themselves and their friends and family when celebrating or drinking. Know the signs when things start to take a turn for the worse, spot the danger and encourage your friends to walk away.”