Derbyshire man jailed for five years after brave survivor spoke out about being raped as a child

Rajesh Saini, formerly of Watson Street in Derby, is now facing a five-year prison sentence following a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Despite denying the charges, Saini was convicted during a hearing in April and sentenced on Wednesday, May 25.

The 39-year-old was a teenager when he committed the offences, and because of this can only be sentenced according to guidelines which applied at the age he was at that time.

Rajesh Saini was given a five-year jail sentence.

In her victim impact statement, the woman described how the events continued to cause her depression and anxiety. She said: “Going to the police was the hardest thing I have ever, and will ever, do. Thankfully, that was made easier with DC Hayley Beautyman.

“I think about what I went through every day of my life, and I am sure that will never change, but at least now I have had the acknowledgment and the justice that I craved.”

Detective Constable Hayley Beautyman, who led the investigation, said: “It takes a great deal of courage for anyone who has been the victim of rape or sexual assault to speak out and report it to police. I would especially like to commend the bravery shown by this woman for telling officers what had happened to her and for supporting this investigation through to court.

“Saini has now rightly been brought to justice and I hope that this will offer some comfort to the victim, though she will still continue to live with the effects of what happened for the rest of her life.

“We take allegations of sexual offences seriously and do everything we can to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice. We also work closely with a number of support agencies who provide specialist help to those who need it.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape or sexual assault, please reach out for help and support. Derbyshire Police have an anonymous rape and sexual assault reporting tool on their website, where you can report something that has happened to you or someone else.

Alternatively, you can contact Derbyshire Police using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you are not ready to talk to the police then you can contact a range of different partner agencies who will provide you with support, advice and medical help.