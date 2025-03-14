Derbyshire man jailed for driving under the influence – while on bail for drink driving

A Derbyshire man has been jailed after he continued to drive under the influence of alcohol - despite already being on police bail for drink driving.

Officers suspected Trevor Larkinson was drunk when they saw him driving an Audi A4 in Chalons Way, Ilkeston, just before 11pm on Sunday 9 February.

The 44-year-old, of Wood Street, Ilkeston, ignored officers signal to stop and continued to drive on before being forced to pull over in Chapel Street.

He was arrested for drink driving and taken into custody where he failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis.

Larkinson was charged and bailed to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, but before he could have his day in court, Larkinson was again spotted driving impaired by officers in Ilkeston Road, near Long Eaton.

He was stopped in New Road, Stapleford and once again failed to provide a roadside breath sample, resulting in his arrest.

He was charged and remanded into police custody before appearing at a fast-tracked court hearing, where he admitted drink driving and two counts of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

A magistrate handed him a 50-month driving ban and jailed him for 16 weeks, as well as ordering him to pay £85 court costs and £154 in fines.

Acting Sergeant Chris Wells-Jackson, from Derbyshire’s roads policing team said: “We are committed to pursuing those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as this behaviour, simply put, is lethal.

“Despite the active proceedings already against him, Trevor Larkinson continued to drink drive showing complete disregard for the law, the safety of other road users, and himself.

“It is pure luck that no-one was harmed as a result of Larkinson’s choice to get behind the wheel while drunk, and thankfully his actions have resulted in Derbyshire’s roads being made that bit safer with him removed from them.

“We will continue to weed out those who commit driving offences and would urge anyone who suspects someone of driving under the influence to report it to us.”