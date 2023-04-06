Derbyshire man jailed for 14 years after being convicted of more than 20 sexual offences against children

David Lee, 62, who was living in Derbyshire at the time of some of his offences, admitted charges including rape, indecent assault, gross indecency and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

The abuse came to light in January 2020 when a man and a woman told police they had been sexually abused by Lee years earlier when they were both under 16.

The offences took place during the 1990s with Lee carrying out numerous sexual acts with both youngsters as well as raping the woman several times when she was just a teenager.

In a victim personal statement, the woman said: “As a result of what happened to me, I have always felt a massive weight of guilt.

“I cannot understand why because it’s a result of what he did to me, but I just cannot get past the barrier that seems to be there.

“To this day what happened is always in the back of my mind. I still have periods where I struggle to get to sleep, trying to fill in the gaps, parts I cannot remember and going over and over what he did to me.

“I have nightmares, including about him turning up at my house, kicking the door in.”

In his victim personal statement, the man said: “As a direct result of the abuse by David Lee I cannot trust anyone, I do not mix with anyone and I do not have people coming to my house.”

Lee, of Pencader, Carmarthenshire, appeared at Derby Crown Court on 24 March where he was jailed for a total of 14 years after admitting 26 sexual offences. He is also now subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Graham Barrett, who led the investigation, said: “Lee took advantage of his position as an adult to abuse these two children over a sustained period of time.

“His behaviour has affected them throughout their lives as they continue having to deal with the emotional, mental and physical trauma he inflicted on them.

“They have been incredibly brave in coming forward and speaking to police and I’d like to commend them for that.

“They have shown great courage throughout and I hope that they can take some form of comfort from knowing Lee is now behind bars for many years, as he will have to serve at least two thirds of his sentence before even being considered for release.”

Police asked anyone who has been or knows a victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence to reach out for help and support.

Derbyshire Police have a Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool on our website where anyone can report something that's happened to them or to someone else.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “You can report anonymously, without giving us your details. We won't judge you. We'll treat you with respect, and we'll always put your health and wellbeing first.”

Alternatively, anyone who want report a sexual offence can contact the force using the following methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

If you have been affected by a similar crime, whether recent or non-recent, and would like some support you can contact SV2 – a Derbyshire based organisation who support victims of sexual violence online or via their advice line 01773 746 115 (open 7 days a week 8am – 5pm).