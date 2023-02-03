Derbyshire man jailed after slashing stranger across face with Stanley knife

The victim was sitting in his friend’s car in a car park opposite the Pillar of Rock pub on the morning of Tuesday 1 March 2022 when he was attacked by Aiden Farmer.

The 28-year-old walked up to the victim’s vehicle carrying a Stanley knife, reached in through the open window, slashed the victim across the face and then turned and walked away. His victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a 15cm cut from just under his eye to his chin - which required stitches.

On April 4 2022, Farmer was arrested by police having been found living in a tent in the woods below Bolsover Castle. During a search, officers found a Stanley knife, two mobile phones and a large quantity of class A drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Farmer of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, appeared at Derby Crown Court on 30 January when he admitted wounding, possession of an offensive weapon, supplying cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of diamorphine with intent to supply and supplying diamorphine. He was jailed for a total of four years and one month.

During the court hearing, the victim’s impact statement was read out in which he spoke of the long lasting effects of the attack.

He said: “I still feel people looking at me and am very conscious of how I look. I don’t go out on my own anymore.”

Temporary Detective Constable Mark Webb, who led the investigation, said: “Farmer carried out a nasty and unprovoked attack on a complete stranger who was sat minding his own business.

“The victim has now been left with a permanent scar and Farmer has not once given any explanation for why he carried out this attack.