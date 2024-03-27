Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Boam kicked the front door of the woman’s property down in the early hours of New Year’s Day in a fit of jealousy after discovering she had friends over.

During the attack, which occurred in front of two young children, Boam left the address and returned numerous times, with the most sustained assault on his ex-partner lasting for around two hours. During this attack he punched her repeatedly all over her body, including to her head. He also broke her phone, smashed holes in the walls and doors and damaged the fridge.

Boam then went on to assault both of the woman’s friends during the incident in South Normanton, including pushing one of them while she was holding a baby.

Boam was given an 18 month jail sentence.

The attack occurred while Boam was on bail for a previous assault on the woman two months earlier in October.

He was arrested on January 2 and subsequently charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal damage.

The 29-year-old, of Mill Hill Close, Ripley, admitted the charges and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on March 14, where he was jailed for 18 months. He was also handed a restraining order banning him from having any contact with his ex-partner for 15 years.

Detective Constable Joseph Collard, who led the investigation, said: “The level of violence Boam used and the fact this attack took place over a number of hours is appalling but carrying out these assaults in front of two young children is even more shocking.

“Boam was already on bail for assaulting his ex-partner when he broke into her home on New Year’s Day and inflicted significant injuries to her and her friends, showing a complete disregard both for her wishes for him to stay away from her, and for the law.