A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a pair of teenage girls in two Derbyshire towns – including one incident where he exposed himself to one of his victims.

Omari Scott followed his first victim along a bridleway off Old Coppice Side in Heanor on December 13 2023. He grabbed her and threw her to the floor before holding her down and sexually assaulting her.

Scott then ran from the scene. The girl called the police and while with officers, she saw Scott and pointed him out. He was then arrested and bailed while investigations continued until March 13 2024, with conditions not to enter Derbyshire.

He failed to answer bail on March 13, and on March 26, he carried out a second assault on a teenage girl in Ilkeston. A man approached her as she walked along a path leading onto Manners Avenue, before hugging her, sexually assaulting her and exposing himself to her – and then walking away.

Scott was jailed for four years and nine months after appearing in court.

Scott was named as the offender after a media appeal was published featuring a CCTV image of him.

He was arrested by officers from West Midlands Police on April 4 with forensic results also being returned on the same day, showing that the DNA on the clothing of the first victim matched Scott.

The 33-year-old, of HMP Nottingham and previously of Cotmanhay, Ilkeston, was subsequently charged with sexual assault by touching against both victims.

He denied the December 2023 offence but was found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court in October 2024. He then admitted the second offence in December 2024.

Scott appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on February 14, where he was jailed for four years and nine months.

He was also handed a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order banning him from having any contact with girls under the age of 18 and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Temporary Detective Constable Ryan Banner, who led the investigation, said: “These incidents will have understandably had a long-lasting impact on these two teenage girls who were simply going about their business when Scott attacked them.

“Their courage in coming forward to report these incidents must be commended, as well as their support throughout the investigation which has helped bring Scott to justice and ensure he is behind bars.

“I hope this sentence will allow them the opportunity to look towards the future and also shows that we take incidents of this nature seriously and will do all we can to ensure perpetrators such as Scott are made to pay for their crimes.

“I’d also like to thank the many police officers and units who were involved in this case from the Amber Valley and Erewash local policing units to both our north and south CID teams. Their work has been invaluable in arresting and charging Scott and taking a sexual predator off the streets.”