Derbyshire man jailed after series of offences
A man from Riddings has been jailed after a series of offences this summer.
Chris Howell, of Riddings, has been sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after a number of offences, which he committed throughout July.
He has been jailed for breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), theft from a motor vehicle and vehicle interference.
This outcome follows proactive work by police officers the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team, who originally secured the 2-year CBO against Howell in 2023.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Our team continues to work hard to protect our communities and take action against those who cause harm.”