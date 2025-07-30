Derbyshire man jailed after series of offences

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Jul 2025, 16:09 BST
A man from Riddings has been jailed after a series of offences this summer.

Chris Howell, of Riddings, has been sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after a number of offences, which he committed throughout July.

He has been jailed for breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), theft from a motor vehicle and vehicle interference.

This outcome follows proactive work by police officers the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team, who originally secured the 2-year CBO against Howell in 2023.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our team continues to work hard to protect our communities and take action against those who cause harm.”

