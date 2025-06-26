Derbyshire man jailed after sending sexually explicit messages to eight-year-old girl

A Derbyshire man who was handed a three-year community order after sending sexually explicit messages to an eight-year-old girl has now been jailed, after officers appealed his initial sentence.

Anthony Sheppard befriended the girl on Snapchat and asked her to send photos of herself to him. He also sent the youngster, who he initially believed was 13, pornographic images and continued to message her even after she told him she was eight and not 13.

The matter came to light when the girl’s mum found the messages and reported them to police.

The account was traced to Sheppard, and he was arrested. His phone was seized and was also found to contain an extreme pornographic image.

The 61-year-old of Mayfield Avenue, Kilburn was subsequently charged with being an adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause/incite a girl to engage in sexual activity and possessing an extreme pornographic image/image portraying an act of intercourse/oral sex with a dead/alive animal.

Sheppard admitted the offences and was initially sentenced by a judge at Derby Crown Court on 25 February.

Alongside the community order, he was fined, made subject of a deprivation order in respect of his mobile phone, and given a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Following the sentence, officers submitted an appeal application to the Attorney General’s office on the grounds that the sentence was ‘unduly lenient’.

The case was referred to the Court of Appeal, where Sheppard was sentenced to 28 months imprisonment, and required to surrender himself into police custody.

Detective Sergeant Sophie Draycott, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Child Investigation Unit, said: “Sheppard was fully aware of how young his victim was but continued to send her sexually explicit content and ask her for images regardless. His behaviour was not only appalling and predatory, but also extremely serious.

“The sentence handed to Sheppard in February in no way fit the crimes he had committed and sent completely the wrong message to other individuals who may be at risk of sexually exploiting children.

“I am pleased that the Court of Appeal saw fit to quash Sheppard’s initial sentence and deemed that jail time was the only appropriate outcome in this case.

“This incident will understandably continue to affect the young girl involved for some time to come but I hope that she and her family can now start to look to the future knowing that Sheppard is in prison.”