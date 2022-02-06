Derbyshire man jailed after killing teenage girl in 'reckless' hit-and-run

Keely, who was 17, was struck by Peter Petrie’s Vauxhall Astra at around 8pm in Harvey Road, Alvaston on November 20, 2021.

Petrie, who had been disqualified from driving and had no insurance, then drove off without stopping.

His Astra was found abandoned, a short time later, by officers in Westgreen Avenue, with damage consistent with a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keely’s family have kindly shared these pictures of their daughter.

Keely was taken to hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

Petrie, 28, of no fixed address was arrested in Normanton on 22 November and was subsequently charged and remanded.

On 1 February he appeared at Derby Crown Court and admitted killing Keely, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Today he reappeared at the court and was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment and banned from driving for 15 years.

Detective Constable Scott Cooper said:

“Keely’s family have been left distraught at the loss of their young daughter, who had her whole life ahead of her.

“Petrie’s actions that night were beyond reckless and showed complete disregard for the life of another person. Sadly, Keely paid the price with her life.