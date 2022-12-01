Adam Alija forced his way into the home in Keyhaven Close, Chaddesden sometime between September 29 and October 15.

Alija trashed the inside of the property and stole a TV, hoover, clock and laptop. He also left the house littered with beer bottles and other rubbish.

The owner didn’t discover the burglary until returning from holiday and realised an external lock and door handle had been smashed.

Alija was arrested after handing himself in to a Derby police station.

A police investigation was launched, and a bloodied towel left at the property proved to be a DNA match for Alija.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, handed himself in to St Mary’s Wharf Police Station in Derby on November 22 and was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

