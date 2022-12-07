Derbyshire man in custody following drink driving with no lights on
Officers arrested an uninsured driver who failed the roadside breath test after speeding in Bolsover.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Dec 2022, 3:54pm
Last night officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a man speeding around Bolsover with no lights on.
After being stopped by PC Cooling, the driver failed the roadside breath test.
Officers found out the driver was also uninsured and borrowed the car from his friend.
Most Popular
The man remains in the police custody.