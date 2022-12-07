News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire man in custody following drink driving with no lights on

Officers arrested an uninsured driver who failed the roadside breath test after speeding in Bolsover.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 3:54pm

Last night officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a man speeding around Bolsover with no lights on.

After being stopped by PC Cooling, the driver failed the roadside breath test.

Officers found out the driver was also uninsured and borrowed the car from his friend.

The man remains in the police custody.