Derbyshire man hospitalised after being punched in face and hit in head with metal pole during attack

The incident occurred on Randolph Road in Derby, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, January 14.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was punched in the face by a man who then hit him on the head with a metal pole. The victim suffered swelling and cuts to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Derbyshire Times

The suspect is described as being around 6ft tall and of a skinny build. He is thought to be in his mid 20s and was wearing glasses and a long sleeved top.

Officers have called for anyone with information on the assault to come forward.

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*028350:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101