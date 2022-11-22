Derbyshire man found guilty of killing his friend in “one punch” attack
A man has been found guilty of killing his friend, who died two days after he was punched to the head, Derbyshire Police have confirmed.
Police reported that Richard Mee and Stephen Paylor were arguing in Market Street, Heanor on the afternoon of 27 October 2021.
Paylor punched 48-year-old Mr Mee and he fell to the ground. He was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.
Earlier today, following a two-week long trial at Derby Crown Court, a jury has found Paylor guilty of manslaughter.
Most Popular
The 48-year-old, of High Street, Heanor, will be sentenced on Thursday, December 1.