Derbyshire man found guilty of killing his friend in “one punch” attack

Police reported that Richard Mee and Stephen Paylor were arguing in Market Street, Heanor on the afternoon of 27 October 2021.

Paylor punched 48-year-old Mr Mee and he fell to the ground. He was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.

Earlier today, following a two-week long trial at Derby Crown Court, a jury has found Paylor guilty of manslaughter.

