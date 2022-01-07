Derbyshire man fell downstairs fleeing police during arrest, court hears

Bradley Hodkin, 23, told two officers he “wanted to get his e-cigarette” from downstairs just before the struggle broke out on the landing on his Eckington home.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how Hodkin tumbled down the steps as he tried to push past the two constables.

She said: “PC Lee was completing the caution at the time as Hodkin tried to push past both of the officers trying to get downstairs.

“Sergeant Grant thought he was trying to escape and grabbed hold of his arm but Mr Hodkin grabbed hold of the banister trying to get away.”

As the struggle continued PC Lee squirted Hodkin with cactus spray, while grabbing hold of his sleeve - however he then fell and the chase resumed at the bottom of the stairs.

After being handcuffed more officers arrived and Hodkin was arrested.

Hodkin’s solicitor Kirsty Sargent described how at the time of the September 15 incident the defendant was using heroin.

She said: “He had fallen into drug misuse and it was causing a lot of problems in his life - at the time I don’t think he had much regard for his own safety.”

Hodkin, of Ash Crescent, admitted resisting arrest.

He was handed a £90 fine, ordered to pay £50 compensation to each of the officers, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.