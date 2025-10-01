Derbyshire man convicted over multibillion-pound fraudulent Bitcoin scheme

A Derbyshire man has been convicted after admitting his role in a multibillion-pound fraudulent Bitcoin scheme

The Met Police has made what is believed to be the single largest cryptocurrency seizure in the world, worth, at this time, more than £5.5 billion.

It follows a seven-year ongoing investigation by the Met’s Economic Crime team into international money laundering, which has seen two figures convicted for their crimes.

Zhimin Qian, aged 47 of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to charges that she acquired criminal property, namely crypto-currency and possessed criminal property, namely crypto-currency

At the same court on Tuesday (30 September), Hok Seng Ling, aged 46, of Morningside Walk, Matlock, pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property, namely crypto-currency, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The seizure results from an inquiry which was launched in 2018 on the back of intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets, where the Met seized 61,000 Bitcoin from the Chinese national Zhimin Qian (also known as Yadi Zhang).

Between 2014–2017, Qian orchestrated a large-scale fraud in China through defrauding over 128,000 victims and went onto store the illegally obtained funds in Bitcoin assets.

She then fled China using false documents and entered the UK, where in September 2018 she attempted to launder the proceeds via purchasing property, with the assistance of an assailant, Jian Wen.

Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, played a leading role in the scam

Met surveillance of a Derbyshire-based associate, Hok Seng Ling, led to the discovery of Qian’s presence in Scotland and later York.

Qian and Ling were arrested in April 2024, where seized assets included encrypted devices, cash, gold, and further cryptocurrency. As of July 2025, these were valued as worth £11 million.

Will Lyne, The Met’s Head of Economic and Cybercrime Command, said: “These two guilty pleas mark the culmination of years of dedicated investigation by the Met’s Economic Crime teams and our partners. This is one of the largest money laundering cases in UK history and among the highest-value cryptocurrency cases globally. I am extremely proud of the team.

“Through a meticulous investigation and unprecedented cooperation with Chinese law enforcement, we were able to obtain compelling evidence of the criminal origins of the cryptoassets the pair attempted to launder in the UK.

“My thoughts are with the thousands of victims defrauded in this scheme, and I hope this outcome acknowledges the harm these defendants inflicted and reinforces the Met’s unwavering commitment to justice.”

Robin Weyell, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used by organised criminals to disguise and transfer assets, so that fraudsters may enjoy the benefits of their criminal conduct. This case, involving the largest cryptocurrency seizure in the UK, illustrates the scale of criminal proceeds available to those fraudsters.

“The guilty pleas by Zhimin Qian and Hok Seng Ling marks the culmination of many years of complex and detailed work by both the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service. The fact that the defendants pleaded guilty are testament to the thoroughness of the investigation and prosecution.

“The CPS will now work to ensure, through criminal confiscation and civil proceedings, that the criminal assets remain beyond the fraudsters’ reach.”

Sentencing for Qian and Ling is scheduled to take place at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 10 and Tuesday, 11 November.