Derbyshire man chased terrified witness with a knife after rowdy mob goaded him

The group of men threw things at the window of Samuel Wiley’s first floor flat, on Market Place, in Heanor, just after midnight, on August 14, last year.

Prosecutor Lucky Thandi said Wiley was ‘under the influence of drink or drugs’ when he came outside and offered to fight them, before dropping the blade and kicking it away.

But when a witness suggested the men go home and they dispersed, the 34-year-old retrieved the knife and charged, shouting 'f****** come on then.'

In fear for his life, the man ran back inside the King of Prussia pub and got staff to lock the doors.

When police arrived 'within minutes,' with a dog unit and firearms officers, Wiley shouted: "F****** come up here. It was f****** self-defence. I will kill you."

Entry had to be forced into his flat above Costcutters, and he was arrested.

The man Wiley chased was left with the fear he might seek revenge on him upon his release, Ms Thandi added.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 24 previous convictions for 34 offences, including cases of battery, in 2017 and 2018.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said that Wiley, who has spent over eight months in custody since his arrest, had been harassed in the mistaken belief he was responsible for a fatal road accident.

“He wasn't in the driver’s seat but he became tainted because of his association with the person who was,” he said.

Ten days before Wiley was thrown out of a local cafe because of the false rumours, and ‘he started to drink because it was just the final straw.’

“It all started to go horribly wrong and he was only discharged by the crisis team shortly before the incident,” Mr Johnson said. None of the group who goaded him have been prosecuted.

Wiley, 34, formerly of Market Place, Heanor, pleaded guilty to making threats with a knife, at a previous hearing.