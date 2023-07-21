News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire man charged with series of burglaries in Lincolnshire

A man from Ilkeston has appeared in court in connection with a series of burglaries.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read

Shane Deakin, of Corporation Road, has been charged with three burglaries on the east coast of Lincolnshire.

The 41 year old appeared yesterday at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded into custody.

He is charged with home burglaries in 2022 when bungalows were targeted with cash and jewellery reported stolen. The alleged offences took place at Chauntry Road, Alford, on August 15; Alford Road, Hutoft. on September 1; and on Sea Road, Andertby, on October 6.

Deakin appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' CourtDeakin appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court
Police are encouraging anyone with outstanding information in relation to these incidents to contact the investigating officer on [email protected]