Shane Deakin, of Corporation Road, has been charged with three burglaries on the east coast of Lincolnshire.

The 41 year old appeared yesterday at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded into custody.

He is charged with home burglaries in 2022 when bungalows were targeted with cash and jewellery reported stolen. The alleged offences took place at Chauntry Road, Alford, on August 15; Alford Road, Hutoft. on September 1; and on Sea Road, Andertby, on October 6.

