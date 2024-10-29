A man has been charged with robbery and kidnap after an incident where a taxi was allegedly stolen in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire police received a report at 12.20am on Monday, October 28 stating that a taxi driver picked up a passenger in Hartington Street in Derby but on arrival was threatened by the passenger. It is alleged that later, the suspect made the victim leave the vehicle and drove off.

Leonard David was arrested just after 1.40am the same night and was charged before being remanded into police custody early this morning (Tuesday, October 29).

The vehicle was found abandoned in Thorntree Lane just before 2am on Monday.

Mr David was also charged with assault, dangerous driving, possession of class b drugs – Cannabis and Amphetamine, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 26-year-old, of Sinfin Lane, Derby is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court at 2.15 pm today.