Derbyshire man charged with number of driving offences following Boxing Day collision

A man has been charged with a number of driving offences following a collision on Boxing Day.

Harry Curzon, of Oversetts Road, Newhall, Swadlincote, was arrested in connection with a collision in Hartshorne Road, Woodville on Tuesday, December 26.

He has now been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, drink driving, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress.

The 26-year-old has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance in connection with a collision in Repton Road, Hartshorne, on 8 December.