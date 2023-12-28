Derbyshire man charged with number of driving offences following Boxing Day collision
Harry Curzon, of Oversetts Road, Newhall, Swadlincote, was arrested in connection with a collision in Hartshorne Road, Woodville on Tuesday, December 26.
He has now been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, drink driving, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress.
The 26-year-old has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance in connection with a collision in Repton Road, Hartshorne, on 8 December.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court toay, on Thursday, December 28, when he was remanded in custody.