Brandon Froggatt, 20, of Ashley Street in Derby appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court earlier today, on Friday, June 23, and was charged with alleged murder. He will await the murder trial at the crown court.

Corey died after allegedly being fatally stabbed in Cooper Street – before he ran on to Bass Street where emergency services were called to reports that Corey had been seriously injured just after before 4 pm on Sunday 11 June. Despite their best-efforts paramedics were unable to save the 30-year-old’s life.

A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with Corey’s death, they are currently on police bail and investigations are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Maria Pleace, who is leading the investigation into Corey’s death, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with Corey’s family, and we would again like to thank them for their support throughout the investigation so far.

“We understand that people may still feel concerned due to the nature of the incident, but at this time we still believe that this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the wider public.

“I would like to thank the community for their cooperation and support, and I would again appeal for anyone who hasn’t yet come forward but feels they might have a vital piece of information which could help with our enquiries to contact us, in confidence, at any time and through any of the below means.”

Anyone who has any further information is asked to directly contact the investigation team via the Public Portal. Alternatively, further details can be passed to officers through any of the below methods , quoting reference 23000357005:

