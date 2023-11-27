Derbyshire man charged with manslaughter after man died following assault

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died following an assault in Derby.

It follows an investigation into reports of an attack on Green Lane, Derby, at around 12.30pm on Monday 3 July.

The victim, 57-year-old David Fox, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died nearly two weeks later.

Tony Marsden of Lockett Drive, Ashbourne, was arrested in connection with the incident in July, and has today (Monday 27 November) been charged with manslaughter.