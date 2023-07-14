Derbyshire man charged with firearms offence after being stopped by police officer
A Derbyshire man was charged with a firearms-related offence following a stop by a police officer last year.
Frederick Turner of Bunyan Crescent, Stonebroom, Alfreton, has been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate.
This comes after he was stopped by an officer from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team at Tupton in November 2022.
The 57-year-old was released on police bail pending a future court appearance.