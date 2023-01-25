Derbyshire man charged with burglary, fraud and assaulting a police officer
A Derbyshire man was charged with three different offences after he was arrested yesterday.
Reece Wilson, of Coleraine Close in Derby, was arrested on Tuesday, January 24 in connection with a burglary at a home in Shardlow and the fraudulent use of bank cards.
He was further arrested for assaulting a police officer yesterday while in police custody in Derby.
READ THIS: Killamarsh murders: Mum and grandmother whose loved ones were killed by Damien Bendall launches petition
Wilson, 21, was charged with burglary, fraudulently using bank cards and assaulting an emergency worker. He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, January 25).