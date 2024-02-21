Derbyshire man charged with attempted murder as young woman in hospital in critical condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a report that a woman had been assaulted in a flat at Greenhill Lane in Riddings at 1.20 am on Sunday, February 18. A womanin her twenties was found with serious injuries at the scene the and was taken to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was last night charged with attempted murder. Kain Tailby, of Greenhill Lane, Riddings, has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist them with their enquiries. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the incident room directly by visiting this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Alternatively witnesses are asked to contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 24*099683:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101