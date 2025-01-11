Derbyshire man charged with arson over alleged attempt to set fire to petrol pumps

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 11th Jan 2025, 16:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with arson after reports of a someone trying to set fire to petrol pumps.

Police were called to the filling station on Markeaton Island, in Derby, just after 5pm on Wednesday 8 January to reports that a man had been attempting to set fire to petrol pumps, had assaulted a number of people and had damaged the building.

At the scene officers, assisted by an off duty Special Constable, arrested a man without any pumps being set alight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terry Mangan has subsequently charged with the following offences and remanded to police custody:

Police were called to reports that a man had been attempting to set fire to petrol pumpsPolice were called to reports that a man had been attempting to set fire to petrol pumps
Police were called to reports that a man had been attempting to set fire to petrol pumps
  • Arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered
  • Attempted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered
  • Assault x 2
  • Criminal damage x 2
  • Burglary
  • Threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence

The 32-year-old, of Holly Court, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to prison and will appear at court at a later date.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice