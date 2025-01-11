Derbyshire man charged with arson over alleged attempt to set fire to petrol pumps
Police were called to the filling station on Markeaton Island, in Derby, just after 5pm on Wednesday 8 January to reports that a man had been attempting to set fire to petrol pumps, had assaulted a number of people and had damaged the building.
At the scene officers, assisted by an off duty Special Constable, arrested a man without any pumps being set alight.
Terry Mangan has subsequently charged with the following offences and remanded to police custody:
- Arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered
- Attempted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered
- Assault x 2
- Criminal damage x 2
- Burglary
- Threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence
The 32-year-old, of Holly Court, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to prison and will appear at court at a later date.