Derbyshire man charged with arson over alleged attempt to set fire to petrol pumps

A man has been charged with arson after reports of a someone trying to set fire to petrol pumps.

Police were called to the filling station on Markeaton Island, in Derby, just after 5pm on Wednesday 8 January to reports that a man had been attempting to set fire to petrol pumps, had assaulted a number of people and had damaged the building.

At the scene officers, assisted by an off duty Special Constable, arrested a man without any pumps being set alight.

Terry Mangan has subsequently charged with the following offences and remanded to police custody:

Arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered

Attempted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered

Assault x 2

Criminal damage x 2

Burglary

Threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence

The 32-year-old, of Holly Court, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to prison and will appear at court at a later date.